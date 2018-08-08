Two Cuyahoga County corrections officers under investigation for excessive force

CLEVELAND– Two corrections officers are under investigation for use of force inside the Cuyahoga County Jail, the FOX 8 I-Team confirmed on Wednesday.

The case involves claims excessive force was used on a female inmate. The incident happened days ago.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is doing the investigation.

The I-Team requested the report and security video to learn more about what happened. But the county is not releasing any of that until the investigation is finished.

A union official said the two jail guards involved have been moved to other duties during the investigation. The union is also waiting for reports and the findings of investigators.

This comes as the Cuyahoga County Jail has been in the spotlight because of other incidents and even criticism of jail management at a County Council meeting.