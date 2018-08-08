Some allowed to return home near massive blaze in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Authorities have lifted mandatory evacuation orders for most lakeside communities impacted by the largest blaze in California history.

Lake County Lt. Corey Paulich says the majority of residents along the shores of Clear Lake in Northern California were allowed to return home Wednesday.

About 19,000 people were displaced during the peak of the blaze that started on July 27 and continues to burn in Mendocino, Lake and Colusa Counties

Paulich says about 1,500 people, mainly in his county's Spring Valley area, remain under evacuation orders.

He says fire officials are confident with the containment lines they have managed to cut around half the Mendocino Complex fire burning about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

The twin blazes have charred 470 square miles (1,217 square kilometers).

Police have arrested a man in connection with the wildfire. Officials at the Cleveland National Forest say 51-year-old Forrest Gordon Clark was booked Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of felony arson, and one count each of felony threat to terrorize and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Clark is being held on a $1 million bail and is expected in court Thursday.