Show Info: August 8, 2018

David’s Gazpacho

David’s fresh recipe perfect for summer!

Plum City Designs

It’s a great way to get your Cleveland pride on! Marnie Fletcher from Plum City Designs. https://www.plumcitydesigns.com/

Skidmark Garage

There’s a unique place in the city where you can go to work on your motorcycle…and it doesn’t matter how much or how little you know! www.skidmarkgarage.com

5401 Hamilton Ave., Cleveland 44114

Hottest Diet Trends

Have you heard of the Keto craze? It’s just one of the diet trends Sarah Cawley from The Cleveland Clinic talks about. www.clevelandclinic.org

Vernacular

All week long we are exploring the new shopping destination, Pinecrest. Today’s stop is at the boutique Vernacular. www.shopvernacular.com

400 Park Ave., Ste 176, Orange Village 44122

Furball Fanatic

Did you know today is National Cat Day? We’re celebrating with Ashley Fehribach owner of Furball Fanatic. www.facebook.com/FurballFanatic

Check Please Cafe

It’s a new hot spot in Grafton where you can build your own breakfast. And the burgers are getting some attention, too! https://www.facebook.com/checkpleasecafe/

597 Main Street, Grafton 44044

Cuyahoga County Fair

The 122nd Cuyahoga County Fair is officially underway! Fair Ambassador, Candyce Traci shares all the details to look forward to! http://cuyfair.com/

Wild Fox & Flower

Nothing says summer like flowers! Wild Fox and Flower delivers the freshest flowers, herbs and evergreens. https://www.facebook.com/wildfoxandflower/timeline