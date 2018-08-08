Dash cam video: Browns rookie Antonio Callaway had gun parts, ammo in car during traffic stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Browns rookie wide receiver Antonio Callaway had gun parts and ammunition in his car when he was pulled over in Ohio Sunday, according to dash camera video.

The 21-year-old was pulled over on Howe Road in Strongsville at about 3 a.m. Sunday for failing to yield for oncoming traffic.

Officers found a small amount of marijuana under the driver’s seat, according to the police report. He also had the back strap of a Glock firearm and several rounds of ammo, officers said in the dash camera video.

Antonio told police there was no gun in his vehicle and that he did not have a concealed carry permit.

Callaway was cited for possession of marijuana and driving under a suspended license. He’s set to appear in Strongsville Mayor’s Court Thursday morning.

Callaway was on the practice field Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re aware of the citation are in the process of gathering more information and will comment further at the appropriate time,” a Browns spokesman said in a statement.

Cleveland selected Callaway in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. His draft stock dropped when he failed a drug test at the NFL combine.

Continuing coverage.