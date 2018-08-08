Police ask for help locating serial robber in Wickliffe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WICKLIFFE, Ohio -- Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man who has robbed two businesses over the past three weeks; investigators say he targeted one of the businesse twice.

"I'm scared to be honest with you, that this is gonna happen again," said clerk, Maher Jondi.

Jondi has worked at a gas station and convenience store on Euclid Avenue in Wickliffe for about three months. He said he wasn't very concerned about his safety until someone tried to rob the store around 10:20 a.m. last Thursday.

Jondi says he wasn't on duty, but another clerk was.

"He wanted to rob the gas station, but he said that he had a gun, but he didn't show the gun, but he was having his hand in his pocket to show that he have a gun," he explained.

WIckliffe police released several surveillance photos of the suspect. They admit the quality of the pictures are not good, but they hope someone can recognize the man's clothing or something else about him.

Jondi says police arrived on scene within two minutes, but the robber had already gotten away.

"We don't know if he's the same guy, but we hear that the hotel next door, it's already twice, not one time, it's already two times," he said.

Wickliffe detectives say they do believe that the same person robbed the front desk clerk at the Quality Inn Hotel next door to the gas station.

On July 24, around 7:15 a.m., the man said he had a gun, than ran away after the clerk locked herself in an office.

On July 29, around 5:20 a.m., police believe the same man returned, threatened that he had a weapon and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

"We see more action from the police…they come check on us and they see if everything is ok and you know this is something we appreciate from the police," Jondi said.

In two of the incidents, the suspect is wearing a blue bandanna and sunglasses.

Jondi hopes he is caught soon.

"We here to make living…I'm coming here to live, not to die," Jondi said.

No one was hurt in any of the robberies.

Detectives say they are working to review physical and video evidence. They believe the suspect has some connection to the immediate area.

Anyone with information should call Wickliffe police. Reward money could be available.