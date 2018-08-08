Original Aerosmith tour van found in woods after 40 years

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. — Long before Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Aerosmith filled stadiums with tens of thousands of fans, the band traveled New England in a tiny van playing to smaller crowds.
That dilapidated van has been found in the woods of a small Massachusetts town.
Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, hosts of the History Channel show “American Pickers,” located the van in Chesterfield, a town of about 1,200 residents 100 miles west of Boston.
The property owner said the 1964 International Harvester Metro van was there when he bought the land from someone with a connection to Aerosmith.
Ray Tabano, a founding member of Aerosmith, confirmed it was the van the rockers used in the 1970s.
The pickers paid $25,000 for it. Wolfe says it’s “a piece of American rock and roll history.”
Aerosmith was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.