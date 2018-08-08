LeBron James to return to Cleveland to play Cavs in November

CLEVELAND– LeBron James will make his return to Cleveland to play the Cavaliers in November.

Head coach Tyronn Lue (L) of the Cleveland Cavaliers greets LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after a quarterfinal game of the 2018 NBA Summer League between the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Cavs host the Lakers at Quicken Loans Arena on Nov. 21, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported on Wednesday.

LeBron’s first home game as a Laker will be Oct. 20 against the Rockets. The opener for Cleveland has not been released.

James opted out of the final year of his contract with the Cavs on July 1 and inked a four-year, $154 million deal with Los Angeles.

But the Akron native remains a presence in Northeast Ohio. Late last month, LeBron opened his I Promise School, as part of Akron City Schools. The public school, which currently serves 240 students, provides them with two meals a day and support programs for their families, including GED classes and job placement.

