LeBron James to return to Cleveland to play Cavs in November

CLEVELAND– LeBron James will make his return to Cleveland to play the Cavaliers in November.

The Cavs host the Lakers at Quicken Loans Arena on Nov. 21, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported on Wednesday.

LeBron’s first home game as a Laker will be Oct. 20 against the Rockets. The opener for Cleveland has not been released.

James opted out of the final year of his contract with the Cavs on July 1 and inked a four-year, $154 million deal with Los Angeles.

But the Akron native remains a presence in Northeast Ohio. Late last month, LeBron opened his I Promise School, as part of Akron City Schools. The public school, which currently serves 240 students, provides them with two meals a day and support programs for their families, including GED classes and job placement.

