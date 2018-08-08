Large bowling alley fire closes Tallmadge Avenue in Akron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - Akron firefighters were busy overnight Wednesday fighting a large fire at a bowling alley.

The fire began at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at Midway Lanes on East Tallmadge Avenue.

The flames were so intense that firefighters had to fight the fire defensively and were not allowed to enter the building due to dangerous conditions.

Tallmadge Avenue will be closed between Creighton Avenue and Grand Park Avenue through Wednesday's morning rush hour due to all the fire equipment blocking the road.