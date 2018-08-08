Laboring mom tests positive for opioids from eating bagel

TOWSON, Md.- You’ve probably heard it’s a bad idea for a person to eat a poppy seed bagel before taking a drug test.
Apparently that principle also applies to giving birth.
A Maryland woman found that out the hard way — but the story has a positive ending. Elizabeth Eden tells WBAL-TV she was in labor in April when a doctor told her she had tested positive for opiates — and had to be reported to the state.
It also meant Eden’s daughter had to remain hospitalized for five days while her mom was assigned a case worker.
Eden said she remembered from school that eating poppy seeds could produce a false positive for opiates.
And once she explained that, the case was closed.
39.401496 -76.601913