Laboring mom tests positive for opioids from eating bagel

TOWSON, Md.- You’ve probably heard it’s a bad idea for a person to eat a poppy seed bagel before taking a drug test.

Apparently that principle also applies to giving birth.

A Maryland woman found that out the hard way — but the story has a positive ending. Elizabeth Eden tells WBAL-TV she was in labor in April when a doctor told her she had tested positive for opiates — and had to be reported to the state.

It also meant Eden’s daughter had to remain hospitalized for five days while her mom was assigned a case worker.

Eden said she remembered from school that eating poppy seeds could produce a false positive for opiates.

And once she explained that, the case was closed.

