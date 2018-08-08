Kids won’t go to sleep? Disney’s new hotline might do the trick…

GLENDALE, Calif. — Parents agree that putting kids to bed can be stressful.

A recent study showed that 77 percent of parents are exhausted by the process of getting their children to bed 1.

For a limited time only, families and fans can add a little Disney magic into the bedtime routine with the new Disney store’s Sleep Shop Hotline.

The toll-free number, 1-877-7-MICKEY, has five special messages from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy to give kids something to look forward to at bedtime.

The phone number will run through August 31 and is available throughout the United States and Canada.