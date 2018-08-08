× Inspirational basketball player Lauren Hill to be inducted into Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Cincinnati basketball player whose battle with cancer inspired millions will be inducted into the Ohio Basketball of Fame.

Lauren Hill passed-away in April of 2015 after a year-long battle with a brain-tumor.

While playing on Mount Saint Joseph’s Women’s basketball team, she raised more than one and a-half millions dollars for cancer research.

Hill, 19, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in high school. She got worldwide attention when she achieved her dream of playing basketball in a college game with Mount St. Joseph University in November of 2014. She made lay-ups for the first and last baskets of the game.

LeBron James even talked about her courage:

You are simply and truly "AMAZING" Lauren Hill!!! Thank you for inspiring me and I'll try my best to… http://t.co/9pJyDjAiwH — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 3, 2014

A month later, she entered hospice care.

Sports card company Upper Deck created a Lauren Hill rookie card. Sales from the cards benefited The Cure Starts Now, which raises money for pediatric brain cancer.

Hill will be enshrined in the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame next May in Columbus.

You can read more about Lauren, here.