InCuya Music Festival announces set times for inaugural event

CLEVELAND – InCuya Music Festival has announced the set times for its very first event.

There are 25 artists scheduled to appear at the downtown event, set for Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 on the malls in downtown Cleveland.

Grammy-nominated R&B singer SZA, will perform at 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Folk rock band The Avett Brothers follow them at 9:15 p.m. on the City Stage. Alt rockers AWOLNATION and English rock band New Order will play Saturday on the City Stage at 7:25 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Also performing are: The Revivalists, Cake, K. Flay, Earl Sweatshirt, Yuna, Daniel Caesar, J. Roddy Walston and The Business, Booker T. Jones, Bahamas, Tank and the Bangas, They., Tropidelic, Arkells, Ezri, Kitten, The Jack Fords, Dreamers, Seafair, The Blue Stones and The Modern Electric.

Admission for the weekend starts at $95.

Here is the festival map:

More information on the festival here