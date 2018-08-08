I-Team Exclusive Video: Mom of buried child back in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Only FOX 8 I-Team cameras were present Wednesday as a mother faced a judge again, weeks after she went to prison for the mysterious death of her 5-year-old child found buried in the back yard.

Authorities brought Larissa Rodriguez back from prison to Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court for a hearing to determine what happens her kids that were left behind, including a newborn baby girl that Rodriguez gave birth to in jail while awaiting trial in the death of her 5-year-old.

Rodriguez is a mother of ten. Some of her kids are now adults and some are with relatives. Some, in years past, were taken away by child welfare workers, and police found some living in filth when investigators found the buried child.

The court is still sorting out where a few of the children will grow up.

On Wednesday, a father stepped up, but the court still has to decide on the best placement for two more children.

Rodriguez has just started serving a 25 year prison sentence 120 miles away.

She’ll return to Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court in November for another hearing.

Recently, the I-Team showed you the dozens and dozens of letters Larissa Rodriguez and her boyfriend wrote to each other in jail before sentencing.

She also wrote about her children saying, “I miss them all so bad brings tears.” She also wrote about the newborn baby girl, saying, “Worst feeling ever to carry a baby then have the child ripped apart from you.”

In court on Wednesday, the I-Team asked Rodriguez to respond. She refused to comment and walked away.

