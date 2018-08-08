How to get freebies, sweet deals on National Frozen Custard Day

It’s not just International Cat Day; it’s also National Frozen Custard Day!

And that means some freebies and specials.

**Participating locations only**

Here’s our list of sweet deals:

BurgerFi: Customers can get a free small custard by mentioning the offer at the counter. No purchase is necessary.

Celebrate #NATIONALFROZENCUSTARDDAY 🎉🍦 with FREE custard! Visit BurgerFi on Wednesday, August 8th and get a free small custard! #CustardForEvery1 *Valid on 8/8/18 only. In-store only. Offer valid at participating locations only. Limit one free small custard cup per person. pic.twitter.com/gMclLNLevA — BURGERFI (@BURGERFI) August 6, 2018

Culver’s: There doesn’t seem to be a National Custard Day special. But — if customers sign up for email or text clubs, they can get special coupons, including one for a free scoop of custard.

Dairy Queen: DQ also isn’t running a special — but downloading their app and registering for an account can get you a free small Blizzard at participating restaurants.

Rita’s Italian Ice: Participating locations are offering a 99 cent frozen custard in a cup or cone.