How to get freebies, sweet deals on National Frozen Custard Day

It’s not just International Cat Day; it’s also National Frozen Custard Day!
And that means some freebies and specials.
**Participating locations only**
Here’s our list of sweet deals:
BurgerFi: Customers can get a free small custard by mentioning the offer at the counter. No purchase is necessary.
Culver’s: There doesn’t seem to be a National Custard Day special. But — if customers sign up for email or text clubs, they can get special coupons, including one for a free scoop of custard.
Dairy Queen: DQ also isn’t running a special — but downloading their app and registering for an account can get you a free small Blizzard at participating restaurants.
Rita’s Italian Ice: Participating locations are offering a 99 cent frozen custard in a cup or cone.