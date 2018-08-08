Gina DeJesus works with Amber Alert response team on new program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Officials with the Northeast Ohio Amber Alert committee are now ready to start their unique program to help victims and family members.

The newly formed victim’s response team includes a victim’s advocate specialist and Gina DeJesus, who is eager to help.

“This team can meet with the family while police investigate and search for the victim,” said Chief John Majoy, of Newburgh Heights.

The team can also meet with the victim after the child returns home.

DeJesus, along with Amanda Berry and Michelle Knight, escaped in May 2013 after being held captive for 10 years.

DeJesus said she is eager to help.

“I am glad to be there to help because people helped me,” she said.

The committee is going to the Ohio Attorney General’s conference in October to introduce DeJesus and the program to law enforcement agencies.

“We are now ready if we are needed,” Majoy said.

