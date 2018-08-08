Fox Recipe Box: Summer Corn Chowder

CLEVELAND, Oh — Summer corn chowder is a recipe that uses all kinds of fresh produce, but it’s also a recipe that is perfect to freeze and save to enjoy on a chilly Fall or Winter day. Stefanie Paganini, culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking, showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how to make a delicious and hearty corn chowder.

Summer Corn Chowder

Serves 8

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 Tablespoon butter

1/2 cup carrots, small dice

1/2 cup celery, small dice

1/2 cup red onion, small dice

1 cup string green beans, chopped

6 fingerling potatoes, chopped

1 cup white wine

3 cups zucchini, chopped

2 cups Roma tomatoes, chopped

3 cups grilled summer corn

8 cups vegetable stock

½ cup heavy cream

1 cup parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup well done bacon pieces for garnish

In a large stockpot, heat 1/4 cup olive oil and sauté carrots, celery, onion, and potato until tender. Add the white wine, green beans, zucchini, tomatoes and corn. Sauté until beans are tender. Add stock. Bring to a boil. Simmer about 20 minutes. Add heavy cream and allow to reduce. Add cheese and bacon.