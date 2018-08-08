Fallen Mentor officer’s widow talks for the first time at community benefit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio -- Hundreds came to Pastina Rustic Italian Kitchen in Mentor Wednesday for a benefit honoring fallen Mentor police officer Matthew Mazany.

The fundraiser was organized by Chef Rocco Whalen and restaurant owner Joe Longo.

“This was community driven. Myself, Pastinas, the Longo family. I started my career with Joe and Tina at Longos on Lakeshore Boulevard 25 years ago,” said Whalen.

“It is the least we can do -- to lose a loved one and someone who protects us every day, it has brought this community together,” said Longo.

Proceeds from the five course dinner benefit Mazany’s family.

“Matt would be so proud. I am here for him. He was the love of my life,” said Liz Mazany, widow.

More than six weeks after his death, the pain is still raw for his widow, Lisa.

“I’m hurting, my son is hurting, it’s tough to be out in public,” said Lisa.

Their friends, family, and the community have been very supportive as they try to get through this tough time.

“The outpouring of support has just been incredible. I was not expecting any of this. I am so touched in my heart and my soul. And I am so grateful that people have come out to support my family and the Mentor Police Department,” said Lisa.

