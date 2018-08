Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON - A driver is blaming her flip-flops for a parking lot crash.

A woman lost control of her Honda Pilot outside of a Cohasset grocery store Monday afternoon. The SUV landed on top of two other cars.

No one was hurt.

The driver, identified only as a 67-year-old from Scituate, told Cohasset police her flip-flop got stuck in the pedals.

Apparently there's no specific charge for driving with inadequate footwear, so police cited her for negligent operation.