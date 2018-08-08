× Download: which social media site would be the hardest to give up?

Lots of folks have been talking about doing a social media “detox,” which requires giving up social media sites for a set period of time (if not permanently!).

Of course, giving up social media can involve a number of different sites: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat to name a few.

What would be the hardest site for you to detox from?

A new Harris Poll found out that Facebook was the hardest to stay away from.

The survey looked at 2,043 adults aged 18 and older in the U.S. and found that 49% of respondents found Facebook (FB) the hardest to abstain from, followed by YouTube (parent company: GOOGL), Instagram, and Twitter (TWTR).

