Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's the heart of the harvest season and gardens in Northeast Ohio are bursting with fresh fruit and vegetables. The Fox 8 garden is doing very well under the watchful eye of AJ Petitti and AJ explained to fellow gardener and Fox 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol what we need to be doing to keep the harvest healthy.

Click here to learn more about Petitti Garden Centers.