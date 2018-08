× David’s Gazpacho

1 LARGE TOMATO (HEIRLOOM OR BEEFSTEAK)

3 PLUM ROMANO TOMATOES

½ SWEET ONION

1 AVERAGE SIZED SHALLOT

2 CLOVES GARLIC

1/3 C. SHERRY VINEGAR

¼ C. EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

1 SLICE WHITE BREAD CRUST REMOVED

1 TSP SALT

¼ TSP FRESH GROUND BLACK PEPPER

2 TBS CHOPPED CILANTRO

*2 C. TOMATO JUICE

2 RED BELL PEPPERS,SEEDED AND CUT INTO TINY DICE

1 SEEDLESS CUCUMBER

*2 C. TOMATO JUICE

HOT PEPPER SAUCE TO TASTE

ROUGH CUT FIRST 12 INGREDIENTS , PLACE IN BLENDER, AND BLEND INTO A SMOOTH MIXTURE. POUR CONTENTS OF BLENDER INTO A LARGE BOWL. (NOT ALUMINUM) ADD RED BELL PEPPER, CUCUMBER, AND REMAINING 2 C. OF TOMATO JUICE. TASTE FOR SEASONING AND ADJUST WITH SALT AND PEPPER. COVER BOWL WITH PLASTIC WRAP AND REFRIGERATE SEVERAL HOURS.

SERVE ICE COLD WITH OPTIONAL HOT SAUCE AND DRIZZLE WITH OLIVE OIL.

