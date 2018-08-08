Cincinnati’s famous Fiona stars in new book, now available

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CINCINNATI -- Fiona the Hippo's latest children's book was released Tuesday and it shares her inspiring life story.

The book, "Fiona the Hippo," tells the story of Fiona -- how she was born prematurely and expected not to live. According to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, the book shares how she "defied odds and inspired millions through her spunk and determination."

Fiona, now an internet sensation, received 24-hour care and special medical treatment after her premature birth. She is now a very healthy hippo, according to the zoo.

The new book, by New York Times best-selling artist Richard Cowdrey, also follows her friendships and adventures at the zoo.

You can purchase the new book, along with the other books in her collection, in store or online at multiple book retailers, as well as on the zoo's website.

