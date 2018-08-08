Chef hosts fundraiser for Mentor officer killed in hit-and-run

MENTOR, Ohio– The community continues to rally around the family of fallen Mentor Police Officer Mathew Mazany.

The 41-year-old was killed while conducting a traffic stop on Route 2 in Mentor on June 24. The driver left the scene and was later arrested.

On Wednesday, Cleveland chef and Mentor native Rocco Whalen hosted a fundraiser with proceeds going to the Mazany Family Fund. He teamed up with Longo’s Italian Restaurant for the five-course charity dinner.

“Anyone who knows me, knows my love for Mentor. My family is still there, including my brother who is a firefighter for Mentor,” Whalen said. “We were all talking about doing a special dinner together, and then when this unfortunate tragedy happened, we knew instantly the focus of our evening.”

Whalen, a frequent guest on FOX 8 News in the Morning, owns Fahrenheit in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

