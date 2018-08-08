Boy born with rare condition inspires celebrities, people from around the world

When you listen to 3-year-old Byron Baxter laugh and talk, you’d never know anything was wrong with him.

But he was born with a rare condition called osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease. According to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, the genetic disorder can cause bones to break from little to no apparent cause.

Bryon’s parents have been sharing his journey with the disease on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Rapper Cardi B was one of the thousands of people who have followed Byron’s story, and shared her best wishes for Byron ahead of a bone infusion procedure on Tuesday.

Byron’s mother Ebonie went live on Facebook during the procedure to show her son’s upbeat personality and positive nature.

He laughed and giggled as he laid in a hospital bed attached to tubes and wires.

“Hi everybody!” he said as he looked into his mother’s cell phone.

By early Wednesday, the video had been viewed more than 600,000 times.

“He’s doing great,” Ebonie said as she showed the IV in his foot that was giving him the infusion. “You’re doing great Byron!”

“Thank you all for your prayers. My husband and I are here. We have been so worried about this,” Byron’s mom said.

“He is so happy right now,” she said as her son continued to giggle during the procedure. “He is comfortable.”

“It has been a success so far and we are just excited because this is just the beginning for our little guy,” she said. “Thank you for the support.”

Ebonie said doctors would continue to monitor Byron to make sure the procedure went as planned and might provide some relief from the constant pain that osteogenesis imperfecta causes.

Byron’s parent said insurance does not cover his medical expenses so everything must be paid out of pocket. A gofundme page had been set up which had raised more than $90,000 in two months.