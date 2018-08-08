× Avon Lake teen falls from moving car

AVON LAKE, Ohio – A 17-year-old Avon Lake girl is hospitalized after she fell from a moving vehicle late Tuesday evening.

Avon Lake police say that along with paramedics, they were called out to Sunset Road at 10:42 p.m. The girl had fallen from the vehicle and sustained a head injury.

She was taken to UH-St. John’s Medical Center and then life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center. Police had no update on her condition early Wednesday morning.

Police would not speculate as to what was happening at the time of the fall. The incident is currently under investigation.