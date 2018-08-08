Attorney for Browns rookie Antonio Callaway intends to dispute marijuana charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio-- The attorney for Browns rookie Antonio Callaway told the FOX 8 I-Team he does not believe his client committed any crime and plans to dispute the charges.

Callaway had gun parts and ammunition in his car when he was pulled over on Howe Road in Strongsville at about 3 p.m. Sunday, according to dash camera video. The 21-year-old wide receiver was stopped for failing to yield to oncoming traffic. Officers also found a small amount of marijuana under the driver's seat, the police report said.

"I am going to dispute that he was in possession of marijuana," said Kevin Spellacy, Callaway's attorney. "He got the car from family in Florida and he had no idea there was anything in the car. Other family members were using the car." Spellacy also said his client was cooperative with police.

Callaway told police there was no gun in his vehicle and he did not have a concealed carry permit.

"He did not have a gun in the car," Spellacy said.

Callaway was cited for possession of marijuana and driving under a suspended license. He’s scheduled to appear in Strongsville Mayor’s Court Aug. 23.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson said he was surprised to learn about the traffic stop.

"He's been great. We've had no slip-ups, no issues. Again, this is a young player who obviously made a bad decision, a bad choice," Jackson told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

The Cleveland Browns picked Callaway in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He failed a drug test at the NFL combine and was cited for marijuana possession in 2017.

More stories on Antonio Callaway here