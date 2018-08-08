Another hazy, humid day with spotty storms

Posted 7:01 am, August 8, 2018, by and

CLEVELAND - Strong storms came rumbling through NE Ohio Monday afternoon and night. This stalled front won’t make a clean sweep east of our neighborhoods until late tonight which means there will be spotty showers and storms in the forecast during that time period.

Full forecast details here. 

Here's the Fox 8 Hour Forecast: