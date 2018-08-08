8,000 votes outstanding in Ohio special election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio's elections chief says more than 8,000 potential votes are yet to be tallied in a congressional special election that ended too close to call.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted released the information after Republican Troy Balderson ended Tuesday with a razor-thin lead of about 1,800 votes over Democrat Danny O'Connor.

Husted says 3,435 provisional votes were cast and 5,048 absentee ballots are outstanding. That's enough for O'Connor, the Franklin County recorder, to potentially pick up enough votes to force a mandatory recount in the 12th Congressional District.

Election boards can't begin to count those votes until Aug. 18.

The Associated Press does not declare winners in races that go to automatic recounts.

Balderson, a two-term state senator, was backed by President Donald Trump. Trump declared Balderson's victory on Twitter though the race was too close to call.