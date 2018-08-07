Woodmere police search for suspect who fled with baby in car

WOODMERE, Ohio– The Woodmere Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the man it says sped away with a baby in the car.

The man fled from officers during a traffic stop shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police said. He went speeding westbound on Chagrin Boulevard then onto Interstate 271 south.

A 7-month-old baby was in the backseat.

The suspect was driving a 2018 Volkswagen Jetta with temporary tag G64200.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department and speak with the shift supervisor at 440-247-7321.