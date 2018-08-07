Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools install nearly-invisible film to help stop intruders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTLAKE, Ohio– Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools is taking another step towards school security.

The district installed 3M Safety and Security Window Film at some schools. An intruder can’t get through the nearly-invisible film even after firing several shots at the window and kicking it repeatedly.

“One consistent theme we’ve seen is where doors have been locked, intruders have broken through the glass, shooting it or whatever. And so this product makes that very, very difficult to do, not impossible, but very difficult to do,” said Steve Thompson, superintendent of the district.

So far, the district has spent $50,000 on the window film and plans to spend a total of $150,000 over three years to install it on the glass doors and ground-floor windows of all its buildings.

"Our last line of defense is the physical security that we have within the building itself so we want to shore that up,” Thompson said.

The district increased the budget for mental health resources for students and for physical security at buildings.

Eastlake Police Chief Larry Reik said he’s in favor of any security measure that gives police more time to respond.

“Any type of delay, any type of barricade, we’re in favor of so we can again, put ourselves in harm’s way rather than the people at the school,” Reik said.