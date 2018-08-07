West Hollywood City Council wants to remove Trump’s star from Walk of Fame

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California — The West Hollywood City council voted unanimously to approve a resolution urging the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove Donald Trump’s star from the Walk of Fame.

Trump received the star back in 2007 for his work as the producer of the Miss Universe Pageant.

But since he became president, the star has been vandalized numerous times and destroyed twice.

The most recent incident happened last month when a man took an ax to it.

The resolution is about more than the vandalism. The resolution lists a number of reasons for the matter including Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women”, the separation of children from their parents at the border, the denial of climate change, Trump’s treatment of transgender individuals, and the denial that the Russians interfered in the 2016 election.

The approval of the resolution does not mean that the star will be removed.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a registered historic landmark. Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Because of this, we have never removed a star from the Walk,” Leron Gubler, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said in an email to The Hollywood Reporter.

