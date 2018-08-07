× Swimming advisory issued Tuesday for Edgewater Beach

CLEVELAND – The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District has issued a swimming advisory for Edgewater Beach in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Due to Monday evening’s heavy storms, there was a “combined sewer overflow event” at the beach just before midnight. The overflow discharged raw sewage and storm water into the lake.

Beachgoers – especially children, the elderly and anyone with poor health – are being advised to avoid any contact with the water or any debris on the beach itself.

The last combined sewer overflow at Edgewater was in June of 2015.