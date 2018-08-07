Strong Northeast Ohio storms leave destruction behind

"The power lines went down last night," said homeowner Denise Halabica. "Knocked over three poles, I think, one got struck by lightning knocked the other ones down."
On Crossburn Avenue in Cleveland, up to 500 people, according to a First Energy Outage Map spent most of the day without power. Others were nearly trapped inside their homes as electric crews worked to install new poles and cables just outside their door.
"Out of nowhere [heard] this big loud boom and it just kept happening kept happening," said Jaritza Rodriguez recalling the storm.
Even Edgewater Beach was impacted by the severe weather. The beach was closed to swimmers due to safety concerns after storm water and sewage overflowed to the beach area and water.
Public advisory signs posted on the beach stated for children and the elderly to avoid contact with the water and debris. Edgewater Beach will remain closed to swimmers until further notice.
"We were upset that we couldn't swim cause that was our plan for today," said Cassie Clouser. "I know it's Lake Erie but it still worries me that there are still people working on getting stuff out of the water that we don't even know what it is."
In Cleveland Heights, a large tree fell on a home, hours after the worst of the storm passed, nearly splitting it in two early Tuesday. The homeowner says he and his teenage son were not harmed but declined to comment further.