× Show Info: August 7, 2018

Cafe Avalaun

It’s a homemade recipe for gnocchi with a twist!

http://www.cafeavalaun.com

4640 Richmond Rd., Cleveland, OH 44128

Fall Cookware from Williams Sonoma

Fall is just around the corner and the experts at Williams Sonoma at Pinecrest have all the latest and greatest for the upcoming season.

https://www.williams-sonoma.com/?cm_type=gnav

211 Park Ave., Suite 113, Orange Village, OH 44122

Dirty River Bicycle Works

Remember what it was like riding bikes when you were a kid? The fun. The freedom. Dirty River Bicycle Works in Akron wants to keep that feeling alive https://dirtyriver.bike/

21 Furnace St., Akron, OH 44308

FREE in Cleveland

You don’t have to spend a dime to have fun in Cleveland. Kristen Jantonio from Destination Cleveland shares five free destinations.

http://www.thisiscleveland.com/

Lifeworks Boutique

From one helping hand to another…Lifeworks Boutique is using soaps, lotions, and candles to help develop valuable skills for those with Autism.

www.lifeworksadultautism.org/about-lifeworks-boutique

22001 Fairmount Blvd., Shaker Hts., OH 44118

Chicken Fritters

New Day Cleveland viewer and local chef, Sandy Spinks, joins us in studio with her recipe for gluten free chicken fritters.

Canary Travel

Call to book: 216-252-1000

www.canarytravel.com

Dr. Marc

www.clevelandclinic.org