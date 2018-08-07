Show Info: August 7, 2018
Cafe Avalaun
It’s a homemade recipe for gnocchi with a twist!
http://www.cafeavalaun.com
4640 Richmond Rd., Cleveland, OH 44128
Fall Cookware from Williams Sonoma
Fall is just around the corner and the experts at Williams Sonoma at Pinecrest have all the latest and greatest for the upcoming season.
https://www.williams-sonoma.com/?cm_type=gnav
211 Park Ave., Suite 113, Orange Village, OH 44122
Dirty River Bicycle Works
Remember what it was like riding bikes when you were a kid? The fun. The freedom. Dirty River Bicycle Works in Akron wants to keep that feeling alive https://dirtyriver.bike/
21 Furnace St., Akron, OH 44308
FREE in Cleveland
You don’t have to spend a dime to have fun in Cleveland. Kristen Jantonio from Destination Cleveland shares five free destinations.
http://www.thisiscleveland.com/
Lifeworks Boutique
From one helping hand to another…Lifeworks Boutique is using soaps, lotions, and candles to help develop valuable skills for those with Autism.
www.lifeworksadultautism.org/about-lifeworks-boutique
22001 Fairmount Blvd., Shaker Hts., OH 44118
Chicken Fritters
New Day Cleveland viewer and local chef, Sandy Spinks, joins us in studio with her recipe for gluten free chicken fritters.
Canary Travel
Call to book: 216-252-1000
www.canarytravel.com
Dr. Marc
www.clevelandclinic.org