Shaker Heights Board of Education accepting proposals to rebuild burned school

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Shaker Heights Board of Education is taking another step towards reopening Fernway Elementary School.

A fire started at the elementary school, located on Fernway Road, on July 10. About 20 fire departments responded to the building to battle the blaze. No one was injured, but the damage was extensive.

Shaker Heights Schools expects to have a temporary roof on the building by the end of August. A disaster recovery team stabilized the building.

On Tuesday, the district announced it will begin accepting proposals from architectural firms interested in bidding on the project to rebuild Fernway Elementary School.

“We are hopeful this architectural and engineering help will allow us all to gain a better understanding of the scope of the project and the time and cost involved in rebuilding the school,” the board of education said in a news release on Tuesday.

Fernway students will start school with the rest of the district on Aug. 22, but in different buildings.

Kindergartners will attend Onaway, first graders will go to Boulevard and grades second through fourth will be at Woodbury.

