Prosecutors: Cleveland man indicted for running dogfighting ring, 13 dogs rescued from home

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I -TEAM has learned a man has been indicted for running a local dogfighting ring.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors have indicted Robert Cook. He is facing 13 charges for dogfighting, plus charges for drugs, and more.

Investigators seized 13 dogs from a home on E. 96 in Cleveland back in May. They found some dogs with bleeding and scars.

They also discovered medical equipment inside the home..

No one answered at the home when the I -TEAM knocked on the door.

This is the second indictment in recent months in Cuyahoga County for dogfighting.