Police searching for suspect believed to throw explosives in two houses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS – Detectives and the State Fire Marshal are searching for a suspect that threw an explosive into two houses.

Police tell the Fox 8 I-Team the arsons happened Sunday and Tuesday. The houses are located right next to each other on East 97th Street.

“In our city this is definitely unusual,” said Detective Phillip Herron. “We have somebody that comes up on the back deck or the side of the house and threw what appears to be a Molotov Cocktail through the side window of the house.”

Both times, people were inside the homes, but able to escape. No one was injured.

Detectives say the victims are very frightened.

“We have video of a man that tried breaking into the one home on Friday and we would like to identify and talk to him about that burglary and the arsons,” Herron said. He said the one house that was burglarized was also set on fire Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Garfield Heights detectives as soon as possible.