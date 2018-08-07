Police: Man shot and killed at gas station on Cleveland’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for the suspect in early morning homicide on the city's east side.

It happened around 1 a.m. at a gas station on St. Clair Avenue. Police said the victim had exchanged words with the suspect, who then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6'2" and wearing a white t-shirt. He took off in a maroon SUV after the shooting.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.