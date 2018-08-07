MLB and Indians to unveil 2019 All-Star Game logo and merchandise
CLEVELAND – Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Indians are set to unveil the official logo and merchandise of the 2019 All-Star Game Tuesday afternoon.
The game will be played at Progressive Field on July 9, marking the sixth time Cleveland has hosted the event. It will mark the second All-Star game at Progressive Field, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, with the last game hosted here in 1997.
After the logo is unveiled, All-Star Game merchandise including headwear, t-shirts and novelty items will be released for sale at Progressive Field retail stands and on MLB.com.
41.496211 -81.685229