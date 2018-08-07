Stuff the Bus at Fox 8

MLB and Indians to unveil 2019 All-Star Game logo and merchandise

Posted 12:41 pm, August 7, 2018, by

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 14: Tarp covers the field as the game between the Cleveland Indians and the Toronto Blue Jays is currently delayed due to rain at Progressive Field on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 CLEVELAND – Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Indians are set to unveil the official logo and merchandise of the 2019 All-Star Game Tuesday afternoon.

The game will be played at Progressive Field on July 9, marking the sixth time Cleveland has hosted the event. It will mark the second All-Star game at Progressive Field, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, with the last game hosted here in 1997.

After the logo is unveiled, All-Star Game merchandise including headwear, t-shirts and novelty items will be released for sale at Progressive Field retail stands and on MLB.com.

