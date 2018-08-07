LIVE VIDEO: Large tree causes devastation to Cleveland Heights home

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – Monday night’s storms caused lots of power outages and quite a bit of flooding.

But the strong winds really took their toll on a home in Cleveland Heights as well. As you can see in the video box above, the ivy-covered tree left a crease in the home just after midnight.

The home on Derbyshire Road was nearly cut in half by the massive tree. The homeowner was not injured. Fox 8 was told that they were sleeping in another part of the house at the time of the accident.

Tree removal crews tried to remove the tree Tuesday, but could not. They will be returning with more equipment Wednesday.