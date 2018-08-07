Lightning triggers destructive house fire in Medina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA- The Red Cross is assisting a Medina family after lightning hit their home, sparking a destructive blaze.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, the Medina Fire Department received a call from the homeowner who smelled smoke and said the house was hit by lightning.

At first, the homeowner thought a circuit breaker popped and about 10 minutes later he saw smoke and flames pouring from the area near the attic access ladder.

The man, his wife, and their pet were in the home and made it out safely.

Firefighters said the home is a complete loss and will need to be demolished.

This was the only home in the area to be impacted by Monday's severe weather.

**More on the storms here**