Late night storms leave flooding, power outages for Tuesday morning

CLEVELAND - Monday evening saw a line of thunderstorms that were scattered in nature, but some of them became a little wild. (The wind gusted to 57 mph at the Cuyahoga County Airport at 4:15 p.m.)

Flooding was the leftover problem from the storms Tuesday morning. Fox 8 cameras captured flooding at W117th and Berea, as well as high water at Brookpark Road and W130th.

Those storms left thousands of people in the dark throughout northeast Ohio. According to FirstEnergy, on Monday, there were more than 6,000 customers without electricity in the county with many outages in Brookfield Township, Fowler Township, Kinsman Township, Liberty Township and Vienna Township, as of 9:15 p.m.

About 900 FirstEnergy customers were in the dark in Cuyahoga County and about 600 in Lake County. FirstEnergy said severe weather caused the outages.

The update as of Tuesday morning showed that about 1,600 customers were still without power in Cuyahoga County, most of them in Cleveland.

The number of customers affected in Trumbull county was at 99 at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Lake County was still at 400, with power expected to be restored by Tuesday evening.

Check out the lightning that the Fox 8 roof cam recorded in the overnight hours:

