Cafe Avalaun

It’s a homemade recipe for gnocchi with a twist from Chef Brian Doyle of Cafe Avalaun!

http://www.cafeavalaun.com

4640 Richmond Rd., Cleveland, OH 44128

Gluten free gnocchi class recipe 2018

Food Item: Amount: Notes:

Russet potatoes 2 lbs. wash- baked

Glutinous rice flour 1 ½ + about 1 cup for table work

Eggs 2 large

Salt pinch

Nutmeg pinch Fresh grated

Directions

You can use leftover baked potatoes, but they should be still warm when making this recipe. Flour the work surface. Peel the potato and pass through a potato ricer onto the floured area. Make a well with the mound of potatoes. Whisk together the eggs and 1 teaspoon of salt. Pour the egg into the well and whisk with the potato. Bring together with a bench scrapper while working in the rice flours. Kneed the dough. It should be firm and moist, but not sticky. Divide the dough into quarters. Then, as you work with it, cut each quarter in half. Cover remaning dough with a damp paper towel. Roll out each dough eight into a log. Cut into bite size pieces. Shape by either pressing a small indentation into each gnocchi or rolling the gnocchi over a fork or gnocchi board. Transer the shaped gnocchi to a lightly white rice floured baking sheet. Freeze or cook immediately. After the sheet is frozen you can bag them. To cook: Bring a pot of water to a boil and add the gnocchi. They will float when done. Takes about 2 minutes. Serve with sauce of choice.