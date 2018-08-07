Garfield Heights detectives seeking leads in homicide case
GARFIELD HEIGHTS – Police need your help in solving a murder. According to detectives, Myrtis Huey Sr., 52, was shot in the torso July 28.
“He was driving his car and ended up striking a curb and then hitting a utility pole,” said Sgt. Todd Cramer, of the Garfield Heights police department. “When police arrived we learned he had been shot.”
Huey was taken to the hospital and died a few days later.
Cramer said Huey’s 1-year-old grandson was in the back-seat of the car but was not injured.
“We don’t know where the shooting took place and we are hoping someone who knows what happened will contact us,” Cramer said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Garfield Heights detectives or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.
