Fox Recipe Box: Grilled Peaches with Burrato Cheese

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Grilled fruit is a great way to end a summer meal and Chef Jim Barnhart from the 1833 Restaurant at The Hotel of Oberlin has a special recipe using fresh peaches. Chef Barnhart says this recipe has actually brought customers to tears because the sweet flavor took them back to their childhood. He shared some grilling tips with Fox 8's Todd Meany.

Recipe: Grilled Peaches

Yield: 2 Servings

Port Wine Reduction Ingredients

1 ea. bottle of port wine

2 T. sugar

1 ea. star anise

2 ea. cloves

4 ea. white peppercorns

Grilled Peach Ingredients

1 to 2 perfectly ripe Ohio orchard peaches (depending on the size)

2 T. sugar in the raw

2 ea. 2oz. pieces of fresh Burrata Cheese

1 sprig Flowering Basil

1 pinch of Maldon flake salt

1 small crack of black pepper from a pepper mill

Procedure