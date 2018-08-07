Fox Recipe Box: Grilled Peaches with Burrato Cheese

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Grilled fruit is a great way to end a summer meal and Chef Jim Barnhart from the 1833 Restaurant at The Hotel of Oberlin has a special recipe using fresh peaches. Chef Barnhart says this recipe has actually brought customers to tears because the sweet flavor took them back to their childhood. He shared some grilling tips with Fox 8's Todd Meany.
Recipe: Grilled Peaches
Yield: 2 Servings
Port Wine Reduction Ingredients
- 1 ea. bottle of port wine
- 2 T. sugar
- 1 ea. star anise
- 2 ea. cloves
- 4 ea. white peppercorns
Grilled Peach Ingredients
- 1 to 2 perfectly ripe Ohio orchard peaches (depending on the size)
- 2 T. sugar in the raw
- 2 ea. 2oz. pieces of fresh Burrata Cheese
- 1 sprig Flowering Basil
- 1 pinch of Maldon flake salt
- 1 small crack of black pepper from a pepper mill
Procedure
- Pure the wine into a sauce pot with the reduction ingredients, reduce over medium high until 2/3rds reduced then turn down to low heat and reduce until thick (coats the back of a spoon) then cool to room temp.
- Get you grill hot (500 degrees)
- Quarter the peach
- Grill the peach until it has nice marks, about 1 minute per side. Place the peaches on a pan with a roasting rack.
- Sprinkle with sugar in the raw and proceed to brulee with a torch until the sugar is caramelized but not burnt.
- Cut the burrata into thirds
- Assemble the peaches and burrata cheese on a plate, drizzle with port wine reduction, sprinkle with basil leaves and flowers, and finely sprinkle with salt and pepper.