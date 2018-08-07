FOX 8’s Stuff the Bus event fills 14 buses with school supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The 12th Annual Stuff the Bus at FOX 8 Studios was a record-breaking event.

The weather was iffy on Tuesday on Dick Goddard Way, but a little rain and steamy temperatures couldn’t stop Northeast Ohio’s generosity.

This year our viewers, volunteers, multiple business and co-sponsors helped fill 14 school busses with donated school supplies.

All of the items, from crayons to paper and pencils, were immediately delivered to the Cleveland Kids in Need Resource Center on Perkins Avenue in Cleveland.

The supplies will help thousands of students in more than 200 schools across Cuyahoga County.

Since the donation drive started, more than 3 million products have been collected and distributed, not including this year's collection.

Special thanks to our co-sponsors Great Clips and Tri-C Community College.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you isn’t enough,” said co-founder Kathy Hriko.

The supplies will begin being distributed as soon as next week.

If you missed Tuesday event you can still donate directly to the Cleveland Kids in Need Resource Center. Call 216-361-0840 to schedule an appointment or mail your check to: Cleveland Kids in Need Resource Center, 3631 Perkins Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114.