Ex-Macedonia mayor charged with burglary, violating protection order

STREETSBORO, Ohio– The former mayor of Macedonia was arrested Monday for an incident involving his ex-girlfriend.

Joseph Migliorini, 65, is charged with burglary and violation of a temporary protection order.

Police said Migliorini walked into a house in Streetsboro uninvited at about 11 p.m. Monday. He screamed at his ex-girlfriend and chased her onto the patio, then left when she threatened to call police.

A warrant was issued for his arrest. According to Streetsboro police, Migliorini was told to turn himself in.

Migliorini resigned on July 9 following battery charges in Florida. He was accused of pulling a woman by her hair and slapping her across the face in April outside of a restaurant in Palm Beach Garden.

