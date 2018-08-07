Dash camera shows Antonio Callaway traffic stop; Coach Jackson surprised by incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio-- The Strongsville Police Department released dash camera video on Tuesday of the traffic stop involving Browns rookie Antonio Callaway.

The wide received was pulled over on Howe Road in Strongsville at about 3 a.m. Sunday for failing to yield to oncoming traffic. According to the police report, officers found a small amount of marijuana under the driver's seat.

The video shows Callaway exit the Dodge and an officer search the front seat.

Callaway was cited for possession of marijuana and driving under a suspended license. His car was released to a family member and he's scheduled to appear in Strongsville Mayor's Court on Thursday.

The 21-year-old, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, was on the field at Tuesday's practice.

"Until I know the facts, can I really say anything about anything. I want to know more about it. Obviously, I'm disappointed in it. But I want to understand exactly what happened," coach Hue Jackson said after practice. "I'm surprised at this. He's been great. We've had no slip-ups, no issues. Again, this is a young player who obviously made a bad decision, a bad choice, but I gotta find out."

Callaway played two seasons with the Florida Gators, but was suspended all last year for an investigation into credit card fraud. He was also cited for marijuana possession in 2017 and part of a sexual battery investigation the year before.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here