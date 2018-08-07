Cleveland police seek info in deadly parking lot shooting

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is working to identify the suspect in a deadly shooting.

Officers were called to a parking lot on St. Clair Avenue near East 143rd Street in Cleveland at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head and administered first aid until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect and victim exchanged words before shots were fired. The suspect, shown in a surveillance photo release Tuesday evening, fled in a maroon SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5464.