Cleveland police release surveillance video of suspects in shooting over stolen bikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland police department has released video of two suspects in the shooting of a Euclid couple on East 200th Street.

Witnesses say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. August 2 along a busy portion of East 200th Street.

Police say the couple was driving down the street when they apparently spotted what they believed to be bikes that were stolen from their children earlier in the week at Neff Park.

Police say the suspects, two men, sped off on the allegedly stolen bikes.

The couple was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center where the man was reportedly in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the suspects in the video is asked to contact Cleveland police as soon as possible.